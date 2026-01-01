Osage Beach Asking Some Residents to Participate in Lead Service Line Inventory to Satisfy the EPA

Some residents in Osage Beach were apparently caught off-guard by a notice received about a federally-mandated inventory of water service lines to determine potential areas of concern where lead pipes may still be in use including on private property.

Mayor Michael Harmison says the Lead Service Line Inventory is required for the city to document the material of all water service lines that connect to the city’s distribution system…the requirement stemming from 1987 when the EPA first issued a ban on lead plumbing.

Harmison also says not all residents are receiving the notice and receipt of the notice does not indicate a lead pipe concern but that timely participation by those who do receive the notice helps the city fulfill federal reporting requirements.

Forms can be returned via email or in person. Concerns and questions can also be directed to Osage Beach City Hall.