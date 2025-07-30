Injuries Top The News For Missouri’s MLB Teams

Well, for a Royals team that would like to think they’re still in the mix for a playoff spot in 2025, this is not good news.

We told you yesterday about left-hander Kris Bubic going on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Well, that shoulder injury figures to keep him out for the rest of the season now light at the end of the tunnel.

Silver lining, if you will, is that Bubic will not require surgery but just extended rest.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals get similar news of this is far worse.

What are their top pitching prospects to Tekoah Roby, who projected to maybe be a factor in the big league rotation next year? That won’t happen now.

Tommy John surgery for Roby done for this season obviously, and more than likely all of next season as well.