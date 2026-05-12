Business Owner from Eldon Being Charged with Felony Promoting Gambling

A business owner from Eldon faces four felony charges of first-degree Promoting Gambling in Boone County and, likely, more of the same in Miller County.

Anthony Gier, identified as the owner of the Eagle Stop convenience store on North Providence Road in Columbia, is being charged after an investigator from the highway patrol played several rounds on one of the devices in the store which did not have a pre-reveal feature.

A second case also containing four counts of first-degree Promoting Gambling was showing on court records as being filed against Gier in Miller County. A probable cause statement detailing that case was not immediately available.

Gier has a first scheduled court date for the Boone County charges on June 26th.