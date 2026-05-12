Funding Secured To Replace Linear Accelerator At Lake Regional

Cancer care provided at Lake Regional Hospital receives a one-time $3-million boost.

The funding is earmarked to replace the hospital’s linear accelerator which has come to the end of its useful life.

The piece of equipment is described as vital and is used in the treatment of cancer in the chest, neck, face and head.

Lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti played a key role in helping to secure the appropriation for the equipment.

Lake Regional’s cancer center is the only treatment facility within a 50-mile radius that provides radiation therapy.