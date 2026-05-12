Iberia R5 School District Employee Being Investigated for Sexual Misconduct Involving a Student

An investigation is underway into allegations that an employee in the Iberia R5 School District engaged in sexual misconduct involving a district student.

The school district has released a statement acknowledging that the Missouri Children’s Division and law enforcement were contacted when the allegations were discovered.

The employee at the center of the allegations has been placed on leave from the district pending further inquiry.

With the matter falling under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, in conjunction with district policy, no other details are being released at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.