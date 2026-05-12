Kansas City Man Held in Miller County Jail After Multi-County Pursuit

A high-speed pursuit which started in Cole County and went through Miller County comes to an end in Morgan County.

The probable cause statement alleges that 29-year-old Angel Gabriel Ramirez, of Kansas City, hit speeds of 95-miles-per-hour on highway 54 before Cole County lost sight of him and terminated their portion of the pursuit.

Ramirez apparently was then able to avoid spike strips near 54 and highway-M in Miller County before continuing to flee at speeds reaching 130 and then exiting onto highway-52 and going through Eldon at speeds around 110 miles-per-hour.

The pursuit eventually came to an end after a second set of spike strips were used near Versailles where officers assisted Ramirez to the ground. Ramirez was booked into the Miller County Jail and is being held without bond on a felony fleeing charge.