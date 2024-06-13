Inmate David Hosier Executed Tuesday Night After Clemency Request Gets Denied

Thu. Jun 13th, 2024
The State of Missouri has carried out the execution of inmate David Hosier.
Prosecutors called it a “fit of rage” and the man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband…has been executed in Missouri.
69-year-old David Hosier was put to death by lethal injection.
He was convicted of killing Angela and Rodney Gilpin in Jefferson City in 2009.
Investigators said Hosier had a romantic relationship with Angela Gilpin and was angry with her for breaking it off and reconciling with her husband.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson turned down a clemency request…citing in part…Hosier’s lack of remorse.