Inmate David Hosier Executed Tuesday Night After Clemency Request Gets Denied

The State of Missouri has carried out the execution of inmate David Hosier.

Prosecutors called it a “fit of rage” and the man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband…has been executed in Missouri.

69-year-old David Hosier was put to death by lethal injection.

He was convicted of killing Angela and Rodney Gilpin in Jefferson City in 2009.

Investigators said Hosier had a romantic relationship with Angela Gilpin and was angry with her for breaking it off and reconciling with her husband.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson turned down a clemency request…citing in part…Hosier’s lack of remorse.