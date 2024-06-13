School Of The Osage Gets Perfect Score In Recent School Bus Inspections

School of the Osage advances to the front of the class across the lake area with a perfect school bus inspection conducted by the highway patrol.

Osage had 36 buses inspected under the program with all 36 passing without any defects noted. Camdenton R3, used to perfection, presented 76 buses this year with one being found to have a defect and one taken out of service.

Climax Springs, Eldon, Tuscumbia, Stover and Warsaw also each had one bus taken out of commission while St. Elizabeth had two buses taken off the road.

Lake area districts with no buses taken out, besides Osage, include: Iberia, Macks Creek, Morgan County R2 Versailles and Richland R5.

All totaled in the lake area, across the 12 school districts, 271 buses were inspected, 241 passing with 22 found to have a defect and 8 taken out of service.