Investigation Into Gambling Devices Continues Across The Lake Region

What now appears to be a possible start of a crackdown on alleged gambling devices you find inside lake area convenience stores takes another step on Wednesday with the filing of two more criminal cases.

Summonses alleging that those video gaming machines constitute gambling devices despite having pre-reveal features have been filed in Camden County.

The Missouri Division of Drug and Crime Control investigated a location referred to in the probable cause statement as the Corner Market in Lake Ozark and an undisclosed location in Camdenton back on August 20th.

In both locations, the investigator played several rounds on a game called “Ticket To Ride” inserting cash and eventually being paid out on the machines.

On the receiving ends of the summonses, which are charging Class-A misdemeanors, are Richard Scrivener of Ozark, Missouri, for the machine found in Camdenton and Lorene Williams of Jefferson City for the machine in Lake Ozark.

They both have a court date set for March 3rd.

The two new cases are the 2nd and 3rd filed in Camden County since the middle of January.