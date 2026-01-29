Sweethearts Candy Adds New Phrases For Modern Times

Call it a sign of the times but the writing may be on the heart for one popular Valentines Day candy which is taking aim at the tough economy.

Iconic Valentine’s Day candy Sweethearts is back with new phrases that echo the realities of love in this economy.

2026 phrases include modern sayings like share, login, split rent and cook for two.

Additional info:

Iconic Valentine’s Day candy is now about finding love with both your head AND your heart

BRYAN, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sweethearts, America’s beloved brand of conversation hearts, is, once again, acknowledging the realities of modern dating this Valentine’s Day. New research from Sweethearts reveals that three quarters of Americans are seeking more affordable options when it comes to dating this year, with 80% of survey respondents saying the economy is impacting their V-Day plans. To reflect this year’s new reality, Sweethearts has added “Love in This Economy” sayings to its iconic conversation hearts such as “SPLIT RENT,” “SHARE LOGN,” “CAR POOL,” “BUY N BULK” and “COOK FOR 2.” Fans will still find classic sayings like “CUTIE PIE, “LOVE BUG” and “MARRY ME” in boxes and bags of Sweethearts.

“Sweethearts has always evolved with the times by staying aware of current dating trends and relationships — and being practical is having a moment,” said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler Candy Company, the maker of Sweethearts. “That’s why some of the messages on our Sweethearts candies aren’t just about finding love the old-fashioned way this year.”

But take heart, there’s good news for sweet-toothed sweethearts despite economic uncertainty: Candy still tops the Valentine’s Day wish list for millennials at 33%. And 40% of gift givers plan to give candy, followed by cards (37%) and flowers (33%). Singles, in particular, prefer candy over flowers (34% to 29%).

Sweethearts went viral on Valentine’s Day 2024 with the release of its limited-edition Situationship Boxes filled with misprinted hearts emblematic of blurry relationships. Last Valentine’s Day, Sweethearts used scannable AI technology to offer access to moving trucks, marriage licenses and matching heart-shaped headstones for lovers who wanted something more concrete. Most recently, the brand dropped the scariest candy ever just in time for Halloween; Ghosted Sweethearts were specially designed boxes containing all-white hearts with no messages at all.

Made with love, Sweethearts conversation hearts are available at retailers nationwide.

Survey methodology: Sweethearts surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennials who are single, casually dating or in a serious relationship; the survey was administered and conducted online between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31, 2025.

About Sweethearts®

Sweethearts® is the original brand of Valentine conversation hearts and one of the most popular Valentine candies of all time. The cute sayings, known for evolving with the times, have been described by The New York Times as a cultural and social barometer.