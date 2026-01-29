Investigation Underway Following Deadly Assisted Care Fire Near Columbia

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a deadly fire at an assisted care home Tuesday morning in Fayette.

Reports indicate that fire personnel responded to the Perkins Residential Care Center on Villers Drive and found the structure fully engulfed.

Six people had been reported to have been trapped inside the home…three were able to escape without injuries while the other three were killed in the blaze…one of the victims apparently being an employee of the home according to information reported by KMIZ-TV.

The home is considered to be a total loss.