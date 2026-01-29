Versailles Man Charged with Possession Child Porn

A 44-year-old man from Versailles faces child pornography charges after allegedly being discovered in possession of child sex abuse materials.

The probable cause statement filed by a Versailles police officer indicates that a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to an I-P address associated with Thomas Golden, Junior, who’s identified as a registered sex offender.

In the online materials, at least one juvenile female and a male subject were found to be engaged in sexual activities.

As a prior and persistent felony offender, Golden is charged with two class-B felony counts of possessing child porn-second or subsequent offense. Golden was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $150,000.