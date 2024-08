Another inmate death…the latest being reported this past Friday in Boone County.

The sheriff’s office says 43-year-old William Joseph Gipson, of Ashland, became uncooperative with jail staff during the booking process and was physically restrained.

While being restrained, Gipson started showing signs of distress and was given medical aid including CPR after he became unresponsive.

The highway patrol will investigate the death.