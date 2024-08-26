Royals & Cardinals Looking Towards Wild Card Runs

Bit of a rough weekend for the Royals as they scuffle against one of the best teams in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies

Blown out on Sunday by a score of 11 to 3 on the mound.

Just not the day for Seth Lugo.

Six runs on eleven hits over five out of third innings of work.

Lugo takes the loss. He’s now 14 and eight. His ERA is over three.

His Cy Young candidacy has certainly taken a hit over the last several weeks.

Royal still very much in the thick of the wild card race.

The Cardinals trying to get back into the wild card race, and they had a good weekend and a good stretch of ball to maybe accomplish that. They rally in the 9th inning.

Lars Nootbaar, the two run single to turn a two one deficit into a three two Cardinals lead.

They win the game.

Ryan Helsley swoops in for his 40th yes, 40th save on the year.

Astounding for a team that’s sitting at 65 and 65 overall.

He’s almost saved half of the team’s victories.

And the Cardinals again trying to sneak back in to that wild card race.