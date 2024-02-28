fbpx

Investigation Underway Following Officer Involved Shooting In Sedalia

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Sedalia which left the two officers injured and the suspect dead.

A highway patrol release says two Sedalia officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000-block of State Fair Boulevard and encountered a subject with a knife.

The two officers were injured and the suspect was shot and killed during the subsequent altercation.

The deceased is identified as 28-year-old James Kreisel, of Sedalia.

The two officers were treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital.

Reporter Mike Anthony