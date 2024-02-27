Two People in Custody After Separate Arrests in Camden County: Fugitive and Pursuit Suspects Busted

It’s a busy day, Tuesday, in Camden County with a felony warrant arrest near Climax Springs and a high-speed pursuit suspect arrested in the state park area of Osage Beach in separate incidents.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan Hammond was taken into custody during the afternoon by a swarm of highway patrol and SWAT troopers. After eluding officers during a manhunt last week, Hammond had allegedly threatened to shoot any law enforcement officer who tried to arrest him.

A little later during the afternoon, a pursuit was reported with the suspect vehicle reportedly making his way from Highway-54 to the Osage Beach Parkway and onto Airport Road.

At least 20 law enforcement vehicles from the highway patrol, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Osage Beach Police, along with the SWAT truck, responded to the area with the roadway shut down and the nearby YMCA put on lockdown as a precautionary basis..

Last report indicated that the unnamed suspect was able to initially elude law enforcement by swimming away in Lazy Days Cove. No other information is available at this time other than a scanner report saying that the suspect was in custody in the Public Beach-2 area.

Also, another incident was reported on the scanner about possible shots being fired in Linn Creek. That information was unconfirmed by law enforcement as of about 5:00 on Tuesday.

KRMS News will pass along more information when released.