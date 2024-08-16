Iowa Woman Injured After Jumping From Boat – Driver Faces BWI Charges

One person is seriously hurt after jumping from the boat she was in, then getting hit by the boat and then swimming to shore.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened around 11:50 Wednesday night at the 5.2-mile marker of the Osage Arm in Camden County.

42-year-old Brooke Boysen, of Adel, Iowa, was not wearing a lifejacket when she jumped from the boat and was seriously hurt.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

No reason was given in the highway patrol’s report for why Boysen jumped.

The operator of the boat at the time was identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Boysen, also from Adel, who faces a pending charge of boating while intoxicated