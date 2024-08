The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reporting, as of Thursday, there are no e-coli or high-water issues to be concerned about at any of the 18 state park public beaches.

The all clear, once again, includes Lake of the Ozarks State Park public beaches 1 and 2 along with the Harry S. Truman Day Use and Campground beaches in Warsaw.

The DNR issues its “beach status” report every week throughout the summer months.