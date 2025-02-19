IRS Warns Of Texting Scam Targeting Stimulus Check Recipients

Beware if you’re getting a certain text that’s most certainly a scam.

If you get a text claiming you’re due a 14-hundred dollar stimulus check from what looks to be the IRS, do not click on any links.

The text is most certainly a scam, as the federal agency doesn’t send such messages.

But the Better Business Bureau says criminals are impersonating the IRS to trick taxpayers into sharing personal information by texting them fake alerts of their eligibility for extra money.

The devious texts have a truthful air, as they are connected to recent news.

The IRS in late December said it was sending $2.4 million in total to 1 million people to cover those who didn’t get all of their federal stimulus checks during the pandemic.