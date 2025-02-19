NFL Franchise Tag Window Underway

The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL have entered a window where you can place the franchise tag on one of your possible free agents.

Now, a player to target during this window, which will last into the first week of March, is right guard Trey Smith.

Most view, however, the Chiefs not using that tag on Smith, which would probably lead him to free agency.

Nothing done as of yet, but a big salary cap hit would be expected if Smith is brought back under the franchise tag.