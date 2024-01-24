It Was A Full House For Lake Ozark State Of The City Speech

Residents, business owners and other stakeholders were able to get a firsthand look at 2023 in retrospect and the future of this year during what was billed as “the State of the City” report in Lake Ozark.

Mayor Dennis Newberry says the concept of presenting the report gives the city a chance to remain transparent when it comes to the way taxpayer dollars are being spent.

“Administrator Fry had came up with this concept, an idea. He approached me about it a few months ago and said, what do you think about, you know, informing the public the things that we’ve done in the past couple of years, what we’re in process of doing currently and what our vision is going forward.”

Pretty much a full house was on hand Tuesday night at Lake Ozark City Hall for the report.

During the report, Newberry focused on enhancements and policy items within the city while Fry focused on the financial health of the city.