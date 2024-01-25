Meth, Fentanyl and a Rifle Seized in Miller County Drug Bust, One Arrested

A 55-year-old man from Eldon faces felony drug charges after a search warrant was served up late Tuesday afternoon in the Country Lane area of Miller County.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges that a detective with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force located what was believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl in different rooms inside the residence along with various items of paraphernalia and a 30-ott-6 rifle.

Taken into custody was Mike Reynolds who has formally been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bond for Reynolds was set at $75,000.