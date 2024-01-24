MODOT Says They “Did Their Best” With The Ice Situation & That More Ice May Remain In Some Areas

With the lake area now seemingly in the clear from this week’s wintery weather punch applied by Mother Nature, MoDOT officials are looking back to determine what could’ve been done better, if anything, to lessen the impacts.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, unfortunately, crews were at the mercy of the weather and did what little there was that could’ve been done.

“We did our best to to Pre-treat, even though knowing that it’s, uh, the way this precipitation fell, that it’s not as effective.”

Roeger also says, even with the rain received and the above-freezing temperatures expected, you still should not count out the possibilities of some travel impacts, especially on the sideroads and gravel roads.

“Be prepared to to not make it and not even keep your vehicle on your roadway.”

A chance of rain is in the forecast tonight and into the weekend but, at the current time, it’s expected to remain liquid and not frozen.