Popular Baby Toy Recalled Due To Choking Hazards

Heads up, parents. There’s a recall of a popular baby toy.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of Montessori’s Yetonamr holstering teething toys sold on Amazon after 32 reported choking incidents.

CPSC says the brightly colored silicone strings, soft push buttons, and free spinning rings designed to improve motor skills are all. Smaller than permitted, the strings can reach the back of a baby’s throat and become lodged.

That poses a risk of respiratory distress, choking, even death.

The toy also comes with a red or blue ball set with discs, buttons, and rings.

About 6800 units are affected.

Description: This recall involves the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy. The teething toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or blue ball in the middle and six long, silicone pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model no. 688-59” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Longyanguiheng to receive a full refund. Consumers should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed product to yetonamr_recall@163.com.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC is aware of 32 choking incidents.

Sold Online At: Amazon.com from June 2025 through October 2025 for between $10 and $16.

Importer(s): Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd., dba Longyanguiheng, of China

Manufactured In: China