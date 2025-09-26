Jeep Invasion Takes Over The Lake Area This Weekend

Don’t look now but officials and local law enforcement are expecting an invasion to spread into the lake area Friday and Saturday.

It’s the Second Annual Lake of the Ozarks Jeep Invasion featuring several vendors, shows and musical entertainment.

The Jeep Invasion also means that the Bagnell Dam Strip, from School Road to the Valley Road intersection by the dam, will be closed to thru-traffic from 9:00-AM until 1:30-AM both days.

Valley Road will remain open and available to use as a detour.

Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/623763123387437/