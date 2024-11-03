Jeff City Teen Killed In Moniteau County Car Crash

A Jefferson City teenager is dead and a Freeburg teenager seriously hurt in an early Saturday morning accident in the 37-thousand-block of Moniteau County Route-T.

The highway patrol report indicates that the car driven by the 18-year-old boy, from Jeff City, ran off the road before going airborne, overturning and then striking a parked 18-wheeler.

The unidentified 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital.

Neither one had been wearing a seat belt at the time.

As per the highway patrol’s new policy, people involved in traffic accidents and water-related incidents are not being identified in their online reports.