Traffic And Boating Crash Reports Will No Longer Identify Persons Involved Per Highway Patrol

Online traffic crash along with boating and drowning reports released by the highway patrol now have a new look to them.

Captain Scott White says the online reports will no longer identify the persons involved and/or injured in the incidents due to reported scams across the state may have used information released by the highway patrol reports targeting those individuals.

The online reports will still include gender, ages, injury type, city and state, and other relevant information. Parties with legal access to the information will now have to go through the highway patrol’s public records center.

White also says the highway patrol procedure for posting preliminary information relating to arrests, names and all, will not change.

The change was to have taken effect on Friday.