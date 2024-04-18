Jefferson City Man Facing Charges Of Speeding & Possession Of Drugs In Camden County

A 32-year-old from Jefferson City finds out the hard way it’s not a very good idea to be driving through the lake area 20 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit while allegedly having methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the car.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in Camden County indicating Ethan Cole Mallory was clocked doing 75 through Linn Creek moving over and swerving back onto the highway several times before eventually pulling over at a Camdenton business.

Mallory also allegedly admitted to putting “speed” in the glovebox which, instead, field-tested positive as meth.

He’s being charged with possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Camden County Jail pending bond.