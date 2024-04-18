Heritage Bank Appoints Lance Boyer As President

Thu. Apr 18th, 2024
Heritage Bank of the Ozarks has a new president after the appointment, today, of Lance Boyer to step into the position.
Boyer had previously held the titles of executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operations officer.
According to a release sent out by Heritage Bank, Kim Light will remain C-E-O and help transition the president’s responsibilities to Boyer who will also maintain the title of C-F-O.Heritage Bank of the Ozarks Appoints Lance Boyer as President Final