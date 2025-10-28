Kansas City Chiefs Strike A Win Over The Washington Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs continued to roll with a 28 to 7 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders, without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Chiefs defense made them pay for it.

Mariota intercepted a couple of times in the ball game.

Now, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted a couple of times in his own right.

He was also sacked 3 times.

But he did throw for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

One of those to Travis Kelsey, who led the way with six grabs and 99 yards from Mahomes.

It’s his 46th rear game with three touchdown passes are more.

That’s tied for the most in NFL history through a quarterback’s first nine seasons.

Who is he tied with? How about Dan Marino?

Not bad company to be in for Mahomes.

The Chiefs remembered they started the year 0 and 2.

They’ve won five out of their last six since the news.