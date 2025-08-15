Kansas City Chiefs Take On Seattle In Week 2 Of NFL Preseason Games

Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

We’ll see what, if any, we see of Patrick Mahomes in this game.

One thing that is very intriguing as we get close to the regular season, the status of wide receiver Rashi Rice, who has a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on September the 30th.

But Rice could be open to play the first four weeks of the season before that hearing.

Of course, they’ll be deciding the discipline that will be imposed for his role in a multi car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. Tonight, Chiefs and Seahawks.

That game kicks off at 9 O clock.

Of course you can hear it on FM at 93.5 ROCKS or on AM at 1150 KRMS and watch it on the NFL Network.