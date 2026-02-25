Sunrise Beach Personnel Make Quick Work of a Vehicle Fire

A couple pucker moments when a vehicle goes up in flames near a business on the west side.

Personnel from the Sunrise Beach Fire District responded shortly after 10:00 Wednesday morning to Pappy’s Pit Stop and discovered that a fuel tank had ruptured on the vehicle.

Foam was used to put the fire out with damage kept to the back of the vehicle and the owner’s possession salvaged out of the front.

Sunrise Beach police were also on hand for traffic control with the scene returned to normal about 40 minutes later.