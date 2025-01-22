Kansas City Man Could Face Life In Prison For Robberies Across Missouri

A 26-year-old man from Kansas City pleads guilty in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies across the state over a four-day period.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Kentrail M. Collins had been facing one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of robbery, and one count each of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The robberies took place in early 2023 in Columbia, Boonville, Oak Grove, Joplin and Lamar.

After a presentence investigation, Collins could be sent away for a mandatory minimum seven years in federal prison without parole or up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.