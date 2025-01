The next episode of Ozark Law puts the spotlight on Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police officers again tonight on A&E.

The episode tonight, #3 in the 10-episode series, will feature a case of road rage in Osage Beach, a vehicle search for narcotics in Lake Ozark, a Lake Ozark officer participating in a manhunt and a gas leak on a busy Saturday night in a popular bar.

Ozark Law, locally tonight, begins at 9:00.