Kansas Man Snags World Record at Lake of the Ozarks

To say the paddlefish snagging season started with a bang at Lake of the Ozarks just might be an understatement after an Olathe, Kansas, man hauled in a world record catch.

That’s according to the Missouri Department of Conservation which says Chad Williams was out fishing with buddies on Sunday when he hooked into the 164-poind, 13-ounce paddlefish eclipsing the previous state record of 140 -pounds and the previous world record of 164-pounds.

To make the fish tale even more incredible, before Sunday, Williams had never tried snagging for paddlefish much less even knowing what one was.

The paddlefish season started on Friday, March 15th, and comes to a close on April 30th.