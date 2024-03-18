Monday Sports Report Features NCAA Brackets, Royals Opening Day & Golf

The brackets are on for the NCAA Tournament, and should begin with the first four on Tuesday.

The top four seeds look like this, UConn number one, the defending national champions in the East.

North Carolina gets the top seed out West, interestingly enough.

In the Midwest, it’s Purdue, the Boilermakers, of course, were offed by Fairleigh Dickinson, one versus 16 a season ago, and then the Houston Cougars again with 30 wins, the number one seed in the South region.



The Kansas City Royals have their opening day starter, and it’s a lefty who hasn’t been with the organization for a full year yet.

That being Cole Reagan’s acquired last summer from the Texas Rangers moving into the Royals rotation and immediately becoming a high end starter, and the Royals taking advantage of that will be on the mound here in a couple of weeks.



And finally, in golf, the players championship living up to the hype, and Scottie Scheffler, a daily double two times over.

He’s won back -to -back events, winning API last week, and now the players, and he’s the first ever to win back -to -back players championships.