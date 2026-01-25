Keeping Your Home Warm During Cold Temperatures

Lake area fire districts and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety are teaming up to urge caution when you use alternative methods to keep warm during the extreme cold.

The tips include never using an oven, grill or generator brought inside to heat your home and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from any combustibles.

Space heaters are blamed for one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths.

You are also encouraged to make sure smoke and C-O alarms are working.