Winter Storm-Related Numbers Continue to Climb for the Highway Patrol

As you can imagine the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports staying busy during the winter storm.

Statewide numbers, as of 8:00 Sunday morning, show that the patrol has received 858 calls for service and 143 stranded motorists while also responding to 144 non-injury accidents, 23 injury accidents and one fatality accident…that accident being called non-weather related.

Unofficial final numbers for the storm are expected to be released by the highway patrol sometime Monday morning.

Reporter Mike Anthony