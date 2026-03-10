Kelsey Makes It Clear – He’s A Chief And He’s Playing 2026

Well, we told you yesterday the Kansas City Chiefs were facing a dilemma with tight end Travis Kelsey about his imminent return to play football.

But what team would he play for?

No, we didn’t have to wonder very long.

It will indeed be the Chiefs.

He’ll come back on a one year contract worth $12 million.

Escalators could bring it all the way up to $15 million.

But the Chiefs don’t stop with Kelsey. In fact, maybe the bigger news of the day.

Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker is signing with the Chiefs.

He is a very talented running back.

It probably precludes the Chiefs from drafting Jeremiah Love out of Notre Dame.