MODOT Says Expect Work On Route U Between Osage Beach And Crocker

If your regular commute includes going back and forth between the Osage Beach and Crocker areas, MoDOT is putting out the word that you might want to find an alternative way to make the trip other than using Route-U.

“You may want to take Hwy. 17 to 42 as we will be replacing some culverts along Miller County U this week. So Miller County Route U will be replacing some culverts. So it’ll be a flagging operation to my knowledge. So just a heads up.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says there’s no shortage of work being done by MoDOT this time of the year.

Other activities to be mindful of include grass cutting and flushing bridges of winter chemicals in various locations district-wide, pothole repairs and continued patchwork on Interstate-44 in Laclede County.