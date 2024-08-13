Kendrick Cook Now Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Miller County

An Eldon-area man being held on a drug charge and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of his, then, 24-year-old girlfriend has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The complaint and probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that the unnamed woman was strangled to death while Kendrick Cook was committing domestic assault against her. It had previously also been alleged that Cook and the woman were getting together one last time to do drugs before they planned to separate.

Cook fled the scene that night the woman was found dead and was able to elude law enforcement for about a week before getting picked up on the other charges.

The new bond for Cook, on the second-degree murder charge, was set at $250,000. He’s being held on total combined bonds of $352,000.