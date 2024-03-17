Known Felon Arrested Following Chase & Officer Involved Shooting On I-44

A known felon with active warrants is taken into custody in Laclede County but not before a failed traffic stop, a pursuit, an officer-involved shooting and a subsequent manhunt near Phillipsburg.

The sequence of events started just after 5:45 Friday afternoon when 34-year-old Troy Covey crashed the vehicle he was driving along Interstate-44.

Covey then allegedly exchanged gunfire with Lebanon police before fleeing into a wooded area.

The highway patrol got involved and a search of the area with the patrol’s helicopter was able to find Covey and get him taken into custody without any further incident.

There were no injuries.

Covey is being held pending formal charges and a bond in the Laclede County Jail.

As per policy, the highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control will investigate the officer-involved shooting.