Numerous Law Enforcement Watching The Roads This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

If you plan to do any drinking and driving this weekend, and for the rest of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, be forewarned that there will be a few more eyes on the roadways looking for impaired drivers.

Lake area law enforcement will also be out in force, not only because of a national effort but, because of the holiday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, for the same period across Missouri in 2023 alone, there were 165 people who died and 690 others seriously injured in traffic accidents involving at least one impaired driver.

The DWI enforcement is underway and will run through the early morning hours next Tuesday, the 19th.