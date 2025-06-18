Kraft Heinz Says To Remove All Chemical Dyes From It’s Food Products

The maker of Heinz ketchup, Kraft macaroni and cheese, Jell-O, and Kool-Aid says it will eliminate all artificial colors, including red number 40 and blue number 1 by the end of 2027.

The company says 90-percent of its products are already free of fake food dyes, and anything that still has them will be replaced with natural colors.

If natural colors aren’t available, Kraft Heinz says it will “reinvent” those foods.

In April, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he wanted petroleum-based dyes removed from all food by the end of next year.

He believes they lead to chronic disease. “They want to eat petroleum. They ought to add it themselves at home. they shouldn’t be feeding it to the rest of us.”