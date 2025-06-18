Montreal Man Wanted on Felony Warrants Faces More Felonies After Traffic Accident in Pettis County

A 30-year-old from Montreal wanted on a felony probation and parole warrant and a felony warrant out of Camden County now faces more trouble after being involved Tuesday afternoon in a traffic accident in Pettis County.

The highway patrol says Cody Woodruff was eastbound on U.S. 50 at State Fair Boulevard when he allegedly ran a red light before swerving into the opposite lane to avoid one vehicle when, instead, he hit two others.

Woodruff was the only one hurt. He suffered moderate injuries and was treated at a nearby facility.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Woodruff now faces pending felony charges of fleeing and possessing of a controlled substance along with DWI and driving without a valid license.

Woodruff is being held without bond.