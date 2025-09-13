KSHE 95 & 935 ROCKS Team Up For Live Simulcast For Bikefest Weekend!

KSHE 95 is headed to The Lake! Join Tim Virgin LIVE at Lake Of The Ozarks for Bikefest, September 11th-13th.

KSHE 95, Missouri’s official Rock Station (as voted in by the Missouri Legislator), along with 93.5 ROCKS…the Lake’s Rock Station, are teaming up as Tim broadcasts live from The Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar, home of The Globe of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show, The Cycle Showcase Motorcycle Museum, and The International Bikini Team during Bikefest.

Swing by the KSHE “Schtuff Store,” Thursday through Saturday, for all-new bike-themed gear, including Sweetmeat patches, KSHE compression bike sleeves, KSHE flags, KSHE t-shirts, and more!

While you’re there, catch Tim Virgin’s show and a KSHE simulcast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday live on 93-5 Rocks – The Lake’s Rock Music Station.

Live Broadcast and Schtuff Store Schedule:

• Friday, September 11 from 2p-6p

• Saturday, September 12 from 2p-6p

• Sunday, September 13 from 11a-3p

Plus live entertainment all week and a live performance by The i-Berrys on Friday and Saturday Night.

Brought to you by The Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar and 93-5 Rocks – The Lake’s Rock Music station.