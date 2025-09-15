“Potential Threat” Investigated in Camdenton R3 School District

Increased police presence was expected on the Camdenton R-3 School campus today after what was perceived as a potential threat reported over the weekend.

Camden County Colonel Scott Hines says that report sent the wheels into motion to quickly coordinate and investigate the threat which apparently originated from out-of-state and from a former student.

It was determined not to be credible threat but, according to Laker Superintendent Doctor Brett Thompson, it’s always a case of better safe than sorry.