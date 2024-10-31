fbpx

Fri. Nov 1st, 2024

 

LA Dodgers Win World Series In Big Battle

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, October 31st, 2024

The LA Dodgers are World Series champions.

They come back to beat the Yankees last night, 7 to 6.

They win the Fall Classic four games to one, But it certainly looked like this series was trending back to Los Angeles.

Yankees LED 5 – Nothing.

Aaron Judge, a slump busting home run, however his heir in the 5th inning would prove crucial, would open up the floodgates.

5 Dodger runs, they tie the ball game.

Yankees would go back up by a score of 6 to 5, but it would be the Dodgers cashing in two runs in the eighth inning.

A Yankees bullpen that could not hold the ball game.

In fact, Luke Weaver came on for his third straight appearance and just didn’t have it.

Walker Bueller, who started just a couple of games ago, he’d come on to pick up the save, his first, the MVP of the series, Freddie Freeman was an absolute force for the Dodgers.

Shohei Otani, a historic season in many ways, his first ever postseason and he wins his first World Series.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, October 31st, 2024

Reporter Brendan Matthews