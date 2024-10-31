LA Dodgers Win World Series In Big Battle

The LA Dodgers are World Series champions.

They come back to beat the Yankees last night, 7 to 6.

They win the Fall Classic four games to one, But it certainly looked like this series was trending back to Los Angeles.

Yankees LED 5 – Nothing.

Aaron Judge, a slump busting home run, however his heir in the 5th inning would prove crucial, would open up the floodgates.

5 Dodger runs, they tie the ball game.

Yankees would go back up by a score of 6 to 5, but it would be the Dodgers cashing in two runs in the eighth inning.

A Yankees bullpen that could not hold the ball game.

In fact, Luke Weaver came on for his third straight appearance and just didn’t have it.

Walker Bueller, who started just a couple of games ago, he’d come on to pick up the save, his first, the MVP of the series, Freddie Freeman was an absolute force for the Dodgers.

Shohei Otani, a historic season in many ways, his first ever postseason and he wins his first World Series.