School Of The Osage Sets School Levy Rates Ahead Of Next Meeting

The 2024-2025 school levy is set for the Osage School District.

The board of education, during its September meeting, set the levy at a total of three-dollars and 44.9 cents with $2.63 of it allocated to Fund-1, Fund-2 getting 69.9 cents and .12 cents allocated to Capital Projects.

The annual levy was unanimously passed.

In the meantime, it’s back to school on Friday for the School of the Osage Board of Education.

The board is not meeting in a session but will be taking part for an “in-schools” day. During the day, board members will go from building-to-building to watch and observe a typical school day.

Barring any changes, the next regular Osage Board of Education meeting will be on Tuesday, November 19th.