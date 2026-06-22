Laclede County Murder Case Ends with Plea Deal in Morgan County

A 26-year-old Lebanon man charged in the fatal shooting of his, then, girlfriend in April of 2022 has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison.

Dillion Bacon had initially been charged in Laclede County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case which was moved on a change of venue to Morgan County.

Bacon had claimed that he was arguing at the time with 21-year-old Megan Glasser and that the shooting was an accident. Glasser was shot in the head.

A guilty plea was entered Monday on a second-degree murder charge in exchange for the armed criminal charge to be dismissed. By entering the plea, Bacon avoids a jury trial which had been set to begin on August 3rd.